Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.16, approximately 39,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,814,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 578.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

