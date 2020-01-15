Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Trading Down 1.9%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)’s stock price were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0341 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 6,874.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192,400 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares comprises about 0.3% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 752.56% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $156,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

