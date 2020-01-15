DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €19.40 by Warburg Research

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective from Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.58 ($18.11).

DIC Asset stock opened at €16.24 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 12 month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

