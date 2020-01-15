Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 668,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,589. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,341 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

