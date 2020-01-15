Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.01 ($51.18).

ETR DLG opened at €46.48 ($54.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 52 week high of €47.38 ($55.09).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

