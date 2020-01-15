Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Trading 9.3% Higher

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.95, 100,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 453% from the average session volume of 18,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deswell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

