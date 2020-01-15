Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.33

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and traded as high as $60.10. Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 310,759 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.12.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$109.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.