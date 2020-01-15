Dempze Nancy E Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 222,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. 5,953,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

