Dempze Nancy E Purchases Shares of 2,800 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 2,645,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.