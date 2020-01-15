Dempze Nancy E Buys 548 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 219,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 402,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. 5,376,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

