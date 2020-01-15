Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

