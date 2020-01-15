Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

DK stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,680. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Delek US by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

