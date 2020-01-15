Delaney Dennis R Has $290,000 Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Puzo Michael J increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 14,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. 2,553,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.