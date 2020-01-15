Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Qorvo stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. 1,637,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,940. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.