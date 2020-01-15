Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,871,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Pinterest has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Pivotal Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.