Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,901,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,440,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,775,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

