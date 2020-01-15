DDKoin (DDK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,748.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00027172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $46,748.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

