DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock remained flat at $$86.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. DCC has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $90.75.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.