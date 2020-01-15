Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Davita were worth $45,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Davita by 1.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 669,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,273. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.