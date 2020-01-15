Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.36

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.36 and traded as high as $26.65. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 5,189 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 77,860 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

