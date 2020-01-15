DAV Coin Reaches Market Cap of $129,085.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $129,085.00 and $806,969.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00658296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009120 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008943 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.