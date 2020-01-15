Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.