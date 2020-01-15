Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Down 17%

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price was down 17% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 6,867,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,364,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

