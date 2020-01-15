Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.9% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Danaher by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $162.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

