Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 9,181 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,024. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,978,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

