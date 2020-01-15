Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 88,690 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,690 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Hub Group worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.