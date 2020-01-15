Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 539 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.66.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

