Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 1,297 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 164,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

