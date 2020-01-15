Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 69,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,150. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $309,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

