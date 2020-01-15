Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,396 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Teradyne worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,312.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000.

TER stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.02. 78,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

