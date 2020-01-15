Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,620 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

