Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,002 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 621,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 2,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,711. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.