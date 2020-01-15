Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.59, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.14% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.