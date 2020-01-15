DAEX Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1.03 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

