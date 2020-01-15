D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,202,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,113,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,948,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

