Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Up 5.6%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36, 382,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 163,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several research firms have commented on CTSO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.00% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 774,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 93,650 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 268,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.