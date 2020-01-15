CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of UAN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 240,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. CVR Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.35.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

In related news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

