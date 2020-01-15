CV Check (ASX:CV1) Shares Up 14.8%

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1)’s share price shot up 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 355,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.

CV Check Ltd provides personal and professional information screening and verification check services to private and government organizations, employers, and individuals. The company offers national and international police checks; traffic and license checks; employment and qualification checks, including verification of qualifications, memberships, and employment history; and financial, business, and licensing checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessment services.

