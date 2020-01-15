CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $8,067.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.03413075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00199635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

