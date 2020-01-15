Crypto.com Chain (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $371.37 Million

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Crypto.com Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Chain has a total market cap of $371.37 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Chain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. Crypto.com Chain’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Chain is medium.com/@crypto.com

Crypto.com Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

