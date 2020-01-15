Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 7.3% Higher

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $8.47, 21,503,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 12,919,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 675,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 553,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 552.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 345,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
