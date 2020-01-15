Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 7.3% Higher

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $8.47, 21,503,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 12,919,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 675,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 553,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 552.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 345,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

