Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 47.33% and a negative net margin of 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

