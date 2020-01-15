Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.
CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.
Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 9,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.