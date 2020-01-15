Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 9,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.