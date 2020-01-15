Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 368 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 371 ($4.88).

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.35) price objective (up from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 405.18 ($5.33).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 417.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

