Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

CPG traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.62. 1,814,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$798.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

