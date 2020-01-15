Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

