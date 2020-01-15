Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 10,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total transaction of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.60. 123,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,432. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $385.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.90.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

