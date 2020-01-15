Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAP. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE:BAP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.58. 313,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

