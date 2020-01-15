Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 911,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,795,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,819,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,615,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,529,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.