Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.00 ($53.49).

ETR 1COV opened at €40.92 ($47.58) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.69.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

